1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Down 7.2% This Week

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $105,595.45 and approximately $454,930.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.58 or 0.07895225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,983.40 or 1.00141275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

