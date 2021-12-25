21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.86. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 20,707 shares trading hands.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

