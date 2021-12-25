23,428 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,654,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $20,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG opened at $25.66 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

