240 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,008,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 495,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,407,000 after purchasing an additional 582,365 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,834,000 after buying an additional 94,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,332,000 after buying an additional 52,241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $193.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.95.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

