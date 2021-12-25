$287.60 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post $287.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.30 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $238.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 46,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.