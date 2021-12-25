$31.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post sales of $31.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.91 million and the lowest is $30.05 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.52 million to $111.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $154.96 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $184.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period.

AERI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 815,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $403.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.85. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.