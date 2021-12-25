3,300 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.97 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

