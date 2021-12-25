352,820 Shares in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 352,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.08% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $404,000.

Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67.

