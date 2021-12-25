4,000 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Prologis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $165.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

