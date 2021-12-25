$407.64 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce sales of $407.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $343.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 367,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,057. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.