4,266 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

