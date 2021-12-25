$488.47 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to post $488.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $476.90 million to $500.03 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $556.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,492.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $22.38. 693,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,983. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.