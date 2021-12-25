48,801 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,801 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

