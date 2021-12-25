$555.84 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $555.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.10 million. Amedisys posted sales of $550.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,076,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.51. 138,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average is $196.99. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

