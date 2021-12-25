5,601 Shares in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $642,000.

XOUT opened at $45.17 on Friday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

