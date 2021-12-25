6 Meridian Has $1.84 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

6 Meridian decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $569.62 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $639.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

