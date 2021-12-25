6 Meridian Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 185.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 172,897 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 164,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

NYSE MYD opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.