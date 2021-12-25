6 Meridian Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,261,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 856,991 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,796,000 after buying an additional 347,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

