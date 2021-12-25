6 Meridian Sells 1,241 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 74,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVN stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.