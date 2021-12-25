6 Meridian Sells 17,800 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 235,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

GHY opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

