7,948 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $113.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.