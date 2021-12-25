$889.75 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce $889.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $900.00 million. Trimble posted sales of $829.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 835,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,512. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

