928 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $323.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.04 and its 200-day moving average is $273.53. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.19.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,267 shares of company stock worth $40,583,902. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

