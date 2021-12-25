959 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

NYSE ACN opened at $403.31 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65. The company has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.11 and a 200-day moving average of $335.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

