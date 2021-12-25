AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

