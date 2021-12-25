ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

ACAD opened at $24.30 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

