Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Accuray alerts:

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Accuray has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.59 million, a PE ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Analysts anticipate that Accuray will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 9,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,308 shares of company stock valued at $307,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accuray by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 348,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,934,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.