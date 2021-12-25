Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires 899 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 1.6% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,491.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,474.13. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.