Accuvest Global Advisors Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of EWN opened at $49.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.