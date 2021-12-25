Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 1,264 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 32.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.99 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock worth $1,493,863. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

