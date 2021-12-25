Accuvest Global Advisors Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,560,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

EWJ stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

