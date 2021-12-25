Accuvest Global Advisors Has $840,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

EWZ opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

