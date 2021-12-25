Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 3,056 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after buying an additional 1,243,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,940,000 after buying an additional 2,165,995 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after buying an additional 178,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

