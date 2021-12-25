ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,848 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.93% of ACV Auctions worth $53,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $18.96 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $37.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,382,949 shares of company stock worth $47,014,172 over the last 90 days.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.