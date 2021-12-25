Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce sales of $360.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $370.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of AEIS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

