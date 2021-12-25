Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

