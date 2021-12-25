Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Westpark Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMD. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30. The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
