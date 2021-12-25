AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,732 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,834,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848,703 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 773,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $24,082,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 221,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,631,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $53.96 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44.

