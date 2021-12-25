AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 95,000 Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FCOM opened at $51.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.