AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,393 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.20 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81.

