AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

