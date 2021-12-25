AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207,056 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,614,000 after buying an additional 383,444 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 378.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.16 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

