AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

CCI opened at $199.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

