Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Affirm were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.88.

AFRM stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.42. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

