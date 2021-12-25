Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Decreased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock worth $18,843,895 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Shares of A opened at $157.80 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

