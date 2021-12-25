AI Doctor (AIDOC) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $111,620.93 and $11,354.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

