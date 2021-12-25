AKO Capital LLP Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,853 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up about 4.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $390,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after buying an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.68.

EFX stock opened at $287.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.74 and a 200-day moving average of $264.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

