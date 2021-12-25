Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Albany International has raised its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of AIN stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. Albany International has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Albany International by 49.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Albany International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.