Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits Market Capitalization of $227.89 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $227.89 million and approximately $17.47 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.00333518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00140558 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00089506 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003992 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,531,439,305 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

