Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128,970 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

NYSE:BABA opened at $118.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

